County Cuts check to City of Bryan, Last day to update voter’s registration card is Monday

The county is to share a new grapple truck purchased from the City of Bryan. The used truck is in good working condition according to the commissioners who have signed off on the newest addition to the Robertson County Fleet. The grapple truck is costing the County $48,000.00, pending a statement from the City of Bryan approving permission to sell the vehicle.

The deed for the rightof-way of North Edwards Road was added to the inventory for the county. The public access way was accepted from Wildwood LLC in the amount of 13.07 acres as a special warranty deed.

Commissioner Petitt, Precinct 1 meets Monday, February 3, 2020, with the construction company on the progress of the new jail. Petitt noted, the jail is moving along according to plan and explained the mustard-colored walls on the construction is a sealant and will not be the color of the jail.

