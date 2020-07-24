Department of Defense sends teams to assist hospitals in COVID crisis

COVID-19 turned aggressive to the point last week that the Department of Defense activated U.S. Army and U.S. Navy medical task force teams and assigned them to Texas at Gov. Greg Abbott’s request.

Teams were deployed to support Houston and San Antonio hospitals and medical facilities in hard-hit Rio Grande Valley.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management was on the job, too, working with local officials to line up additional hospital capacity in Cameron and Hidalgo counties and to identify other sites to house patients who are recovering from COVID-19.

