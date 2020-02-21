District Champs Again

The Franklin Lady Lions pulled it off and with their big win over Academy in Academy, the Lady Lions got to claim their second consecutive district championship. It was a great comeback for the Lady Lions who thought that all was lost for a district title when they dropped a heartbreaker to Lexington for their second loss of the district.

They needed a little help to win an outright title and they got it from the Rogers Lady Eagles as they upset Academy, giving them two losses also. Now all the Lady Lions had to do was win on the road in Academy and the title was theirs.

That would be no easy task since they had lost previously to the Lady Bees in Franklin. However, they turned the trick and now can claim another district title and advance into the playoffs as the top seed in the district.

