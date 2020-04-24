Governor’s orders move the state toward reopening

In line with signals from the White House to restart the nation’s economy, Gov. Greg Abbott on April 17 issued executive orders to move the Lone Star State toward normalizing citizens’ activities during the COVID-19 crisis.

Transactions that pose little threat of spreading the deadly virus may reopen using a retail to-go model beginning April 24, Abbott ordered. On the other hand, schools must remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Teachers will have limited access to campuses for video instruction, to perform administrative duties and to clean out their classrooms, the governor added.

