Governor, president spotlight actions in the pandemic, economic downturn

Texas, along with the rest of the nation and the world, continued to battle the COVID-19 pandemic last week as cases and deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus increased.

Gov. Greg Abbott on May 7 met with President Trump in the White House.

The president praised Abbott’s leadership in handling the months-long medical emergency and in managing the resulting slowdown of the economy in the Lone Star State.

Abbott said Texas has one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates in the country, noting that half of the state’s 254 counties have no cases or five or fewer cases of the virus.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Franklin%20AdvocateID516/