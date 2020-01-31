Grace and Mercy said needed to love God

Have you ever had a standard set for you so high that you were unable to meet that standard? Maybe it was a teacher, or a coach, or even yourself that set the standard so high. I know in my life I have had people to challenge me to set the bar high. Don’t settle for second best.

Nothing wrong with excellence. But there is something wrong with setting our expectations so high that neither we ourselves can meet those standards nor can anyone else meet those standards.

In the beginning, shortly after the fall of Adam and Eve in the garden, the standard was so high that no one could achieve it. What was the standard? The law. The law was those things that God said man needed to do to please Him. The problem is that no one could live up to them. Was God being unfair? Was God being cruel? No. Actually God was setting us up for something very great! Grace. Mercy. Love. God knew that none of us could ever meet his standards. As such, He sent His Son, Jesus Christ, to meet those standards for us.

