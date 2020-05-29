Graduations like never before are heartfelt by all attendees

As you can imagine, given my job description, I attend a lot of High School graduation ceremonies. Robertson County will have five graduations as we do every year. The first of 2020 was Franklin High School which took place last Friday.

With COVID-19, preparation for a gathering crowd of some 600 people takes a lot more thought, as well as set up as in previous years. I guess that was to be expected, but to see the amount of work, well, that is just remarkable.

The staff at Franklin High School did an amazing job working to shelter people from the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were seated 6 feet apart on the football field. Chairs on the stage were also aligned in the same manner.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Franklin%20AdvocateID516/