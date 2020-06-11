Storm preparations begin while the state continues to battle COVID-19

As Tropical Storm Cristobal moved north in the Gulf of Mexico from the Yucatan Peninsula toward Louisiana, the weather system’s potential impact on East Texas grew and Gov. Greg Abbott on June 5 addressed the situation in a news conference.

Abbott said preparedness is the key in any hurricane season. He added that the Texas Department of Emergency Management and a roster of state agency departments, local responders, and FEMA were ready.

Meanwhile, he said, the state’s ongoing efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 also continue and East Texas residents, in particular, should be extra mindful of both threats.

Cumulative figures posted June 6 by the Texas Department of State Health Services showed that some 74,978 people in Texas had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 1,830 deaths resulting from the virus pandemic had been confirmed.

