Well, truth be told, 14 schools in all were effected when Delta Flight 89 from LAX to Shanghai, China released it’s fuel over a suburban area of Los Angeles.

As the patient count began to rise, Delta reported that Fight 89 experienced engine trouble after take-off and was forced to return to LAX, before landing the commercial airliner released the fuel, they just failed to look down as the doused children on a playground at one school causing minor injuries to 60 people, children and adults alike.

A Delta spokesperson told Fox News: “Shortly after takeoff, Flight 89 from LAX to Shanghai experienced an engine issue requiring the aircraft to return to LAX. The aircraft landed safely after a release of fuel, which was required as part of normal procedure to reach a safe landing weight.”

