You wanna do what with law enforcement?

It’s everywhere, TV mainstream news media outlets, online blogs, social media, and newspaper websites, I’m talking about defunding police departments. This is the most outlandish idea I have heard in years. So outlandish even former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is opposed. Let’s face it, Bernie has his fair share of outlandish ideas, so if he can’t get behind the “movement” to defund police departments across the country, no one should.

Well, maybe there is one group of people that would be in total support of defunding and eradicating police departments from the United States. I bet drug dealers are in support, I bet rapist and child molesters are in support and I even suspect that the thieves of America are in support.

I have a good hunch that all those looters across the country in the recent month would also be in support of a country without law enforcement. Without the ability to enforce a nation’s laws, would that mean we are to be lawless?

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Franklin%20AdvocateID516/