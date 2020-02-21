CANDIDATE SPOTLIGHT

I currently hold a Master Peace Officer Proficiency Certificate and have over 25 years of experience serving Robertson County. I started with the Calvert Police Department in 1993 and was a patrol officer for three years and six months. I left the Calvert Police Department and joined the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office in 1997 as a Deputy until leaving in 2009. I then began working for the Constable’s Office Precinct One, where I am presently employed as a Deputy Constable.

My wife Kathy and I have lived in Calvert for the majority of our lives and we are both graduates of Calvert High School. Our children, Haven and Kason, will be graduating from high school this year.

I feel being a longtime resident of Precinct One, combined with the diligence and dedication of currently fulfilling the duties of this office, qualifies me for the position of Constable.

