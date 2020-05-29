Carnegie Library has a fun summer schedule

Hi Everyone. I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy. We are open and ready to serve you. We have a few things we will all need to do to help ensure we all stay healthy when coming to the library.

They are 1. Please drop book returns in the book drop. 2. We are limited to five people including staff, due to social distancing, when browsing for books. 3. Please wear a mask.

4. Please use hand sanitizer when coming in before touching books or computers. Hand sanitizer will be available at the door. 5. Call 979-828-4331 for computer availability.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Franklin%20AdvocateID516/