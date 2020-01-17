Church contents to be auctioned

An auction of the furnishings of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Bremond will be held Sunday, January 18, 1970 starting at 1:00 p.m. The building erected in 1906 will be demolished and a beautiful modern church construction at the present site. Included among the items to be auctioned off are 30 large Venetian art glass Saint windows imported from Europe, brass antique hanging sanctuary lamps, 51 pews, vases, candlesticks, 14 stations of the cross, two old chimes with small brass bells, and any other equipment. Inspection of the items to be sold will take place the same day from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Roy Lessman senior master sergeant in the Air Force is a member of the 4780th Air Defense Wing which has earned the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award. Sgt. Lessman is an aircraft maintenance superintendent at Perrin Air Force Base, Sherman. The sergeant is a 1946 graduate of Marlin High School, attended the University of California at Berkeley and also served during the Korean War. Sgt. Lessman is the son of Ben W. Lessman of Franklin and his wife, Frances, who is the daughter of Frank Sorce of 3800 Sanger Avenue, Waco.

In Kubiak’s Legislature Reports report these few items are for everyones informational purposes.

