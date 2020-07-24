County’s largest gas will begin production Friday

What is believed to be Robertson County’s biggest natural gas well begun its first full day of production Friday after it went into production Thursday.

The well is producing on a farm owned by George Abraham located four miles east of Bremond and the driller predicted the discovery could have a far-reaching effect on the economy of the county.

B.B. Orr, an independent natural gas producer from Longview, was driller of the well which required 19 days to complete.

