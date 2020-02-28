Early voting spikes in Franklin

With the polls open throughout Robertson County, the early numbers indicate a high early voter turnout in Franklin which has recorded just over 500 votes of the 800+ votes registered as of Tuesday.

According to Election Administrator Rebekah Callaway, the polls in Franklin have remained steady through the first week of early voting.

With only one reported infraction, Callaway insists that the early voting has been a success and the new digital touchscreen voting units have been widely accepting among voters that have chosen to use the newer machines as opposed to the paper ballot.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Franklin%20AdvocateID516/