Franklin’s Tallest Man

I love writing about the facts from the past. I write “Way Back When in Franklin” for the Franklin Advocate and I enjoy learning about the events that have happened fifty years ago or longer.

I came across this story and had no idea about Mr. James Grover Tarver, what a man and a story. Let me tell you what I found and some of you probably already knew.

Born James “ Jim” Grover Tarver in Franklin, Texas on Thursday, September 17, 1885. In his prime weighed 460 pounds and was eight and one half feet tall and was billed as the ‘World’s Largest Man”.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Franklin%20AdvocateID516/