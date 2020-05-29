Legion completes sale successfully

The American Legion has finally completed the annual rummage sale and I’m pleased to report a successful conclusion. Our sales managed to cover about 50% of our annual expenses which was in fact our goal.

I would like to thank all legionnaires for their help in these goals. It could not have been done without them. Also, a special thanks to the nonmember volunteers that assisted us.

Melanie and Chloe both donated a large amount of furnishings and also helped with cleanup, which is a massive undertaking. Ken helped all day with the setup and operations on Thursday.

