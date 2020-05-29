Legion completes sale successfully

Skip Jones | Franklin Advocate Youth from Robertson County 4-H placing flags for Memorial Day around Franklin and Mount Pleasant cemetery.

Legion completes sale successfully

Fri, 05/29/2020 - 5:00am
Skip Jones

The American Legion has finally completed the annual rummage sale and I’m pleased to report a successful conclusion. Our sales managed to cover about 50% of our annual expenses which was in fact our goal.

I would like to thank all legionnaires for their help in these goals. It could not have been done without them. Also, a special thanks to the nonmember volunteers that assisted us.

Melanie and Chloe both donated a large amount of furnishings and also helped with cleanup, which is a massive undertaking. Ken helped all day with the setup and operations on Thursday.

 

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Franklin%20AdvocateID516/

 

 

Franklin Advocate

114 W. 4th Street
Hearne, TX 77859
(979) 279-3411

 

Franklin Advocate Copyright © 2020