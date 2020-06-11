Way back when in Franklin Texas

Voters in the only to runoff elections in the Second Democratic Party held Saturday, June 6, in Robertson County favored a change in the Precinct Four Commissioner’s office and chose a new Justice of the Peace for Precinct Six. Herman White edged by Commissioner Sam Abraham of Precinct Four with 615 votes to 552. White will take office in January. D.P. Harris defeated Lewis Perkins for the Precinct Six JP office.

Harris received 348 votes while Perkins polled 305. Harris assumed his office Monday since the office had been vacated due to the death of Lee Farmer.

We’re having beautiful days over here, the kind of poets write about, “What is so rare as this day in June”? Sunshine and beauty everywhere we look.

