Workforce Solutions supports local business

Brazos Valley Workforce Solutions and the Brazos Valley Council of Government presented before the court, aiming to raise awareness and seek participation among our community and business owners.

Elijah Matthews spoke on behalf of the attending representatives, BVWS offers job training and placement for the un and underemployed. They connect job seekers with employers even taking on eight weeks of payroll for their candidate if hired.

They hope to ease employers into a new hire, aiming at small businesses in hopes they will continue to hire from a pool of local job seekers. To learn more or to participate in any of the workforce programs provided visit bvjobs.org.

