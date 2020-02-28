Area Champs on the Regional Run

The Franklin Lady Lions have been playing inspired basketball in the latter part of the basketball season. They have won 15 of their last 17 games on their way to a district championship and playoff berth.

Coach Watkins got his 200th win as the Lady Lions Coach along the way and he has gotten some steady play from all the Lady Lions during the stretch run.

Ciara Wade, Mya Booker, Macey Caldwell, Leah Shields, Maggie Smitherman, Pharon Joshua, Taylor Smitherman, Riley Hood, and Riley Caldwell have all stepped their games up a level as the season progressed.

