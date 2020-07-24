Beer, wine and liquor on the City ballot November 3

Two proposed ordinances will be on the November 3, 2020, ballot for voters to decide to allow or not to allow the sale within the incorporated area of Franklin, Texas.

The Franklin council agreed to allow the voters of Franklin to the opportunity to have their say on the issue that is often met with support and criticism. “We will leave it up to the voters to decide,” said Franklin Mayor Molly Hedrick during Monday evenings’ meeting.

The action taken by the council was to allow both items to appear on the ballot. Item 1 was a for/against the sale of beer and wine by TABC authorized license holders and item 2 was the sale of mixed beverages by food and beverage certificate holders.

