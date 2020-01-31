Byers to retire after 27 years at Robertson County Courthouse

After twenty-seven years working as the Robertson County Assistant Auditor Tiny Byer finds herself retiring and wanting to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchild.

Tiny says she has enjoyed working for the county, the amazing people at the courthouse, and serving the people of Robertson County. Her last day at work will be Friday, January 31, 2020.

Tiny is married to Mike Byer and they have two children. Tiny loves playing with the grandchildren and her great grandchild while watching them play sports they are involved in.

