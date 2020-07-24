Commander Chuck - an original

They say everyone can be replaced. I don’t think that applies to Chuck Carlson. Maybe twenty to thirty people could replace him if you could get twenty to thirty people willing to step up. Chuck always stepped up. It’s hard to know where to start.

As a family man, Chuck was a proud father and grandfather. He loved and supported his family to the inth degree--whatever that degree is. In short, he was all in and all the way.

He never tired of talking about their accomplishments, promotions, honors (and letting the newspaper know too), going to their graduations, honor ceremonies, games, and letting others know how very proud he was of each one.

