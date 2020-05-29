CONGRATULATIONS

Valedictorian Leah Shields

Salutatorian Sydnie Catalina

Valedictorian Peyton Antis

Salutatorian Garrett Mitchell

Dennis Phillips | Franklin Advocate Just one half of the 2020 graduating class stands for the close of the ceremony prior to the hat toss, for the school song.

Dennis Phillips | Franklin Advocate Sectioned by 10 seats, skipping rows, Franklin HS Family and friends of graduates stand for the school song.

Fri, 05/29/2020 - 5:00am
Graduation redefined
Dennis Phillips

It was graduation like no one had ever attended. Unprecedented is a fine word to describe to entire Franklin High School Graduation that was held this past Friday on Hedrick Field.

The seniors spaced 6 feet apart on the field, the obvious use of the yard markers as a guide to place the chairs was just one example that the COVID-19 pandemic played on the ceremony.

Home side seating, tape off with yellow caution tape, 10 seats to a section, a row separating the sections as invited guests poured in to see their loved ones take the final step as a High School student and become a High School Graduate.

 

 

