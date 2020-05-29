Valedictorian Leah Shields
Salutatorian Sydnie Catalina
Valedictorian Peyton Antis
Salutatorian Garrett Mitchell
Dennis Phillips | Franklin Advocate Just one half of the 2020 graduating class stands for the close of the ceremony prior to the hat toss, for the school song.
Dennis Phillips | Franklin Advocate Sectioned by 10 seats, skipping rows, Franklin HS Family and friends of graduates stand for the school song.
CONGRATULATIONS
It was graduation like no one had ever attended. Unprecedented is a fine word to describe to entire Franklin High School Graduation that was held this past Friday on Hedrick Field.
The seniors spaced 6 feet apart on the field, the obvious use of the yard markers as a guide to place the chairs was just one example that the COVID-19 pandemic played on the ceremony.
Home side seating, tape off with yellow caution tape, 10 seats to a section, a row separating the sections as invited guests poured in to see their loved ones take the final step as a High School student and become a High School Graduate.
