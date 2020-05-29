CONGRATULATIONS

It was graduation like no one had ever attended. Unprecedented is a fine word to describe to entire Franklin High School Graduation that was held this past Friday on Hedrick Field.

The seniors spaced 6 feet apart on the field, the obvious use of the yard markers as a guide to place the chairs was just one example that the COVID-19 pandemic played on the ceremony.

Home side seating, tape off with yellow caution tape, 10 seats to a section, a row separating the sections as invited guests poured in to see their loved ones take the final step as a High School student and become a High School Graduate.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Franklin%20AdvocateID516/