COVID-19 cases climb up to 17

According to the latest information released by the Robertson County Emergency Coordinator’s Office, the total number of reported COVID-19 cases has jumped up to 17.

The report indicates that the total number of cases considered recovered is eight in total leaving nine active cases on record.

Five cases are reported active from the 77859 zip code, one case from the 77856 zip code, two cases from the 77837 zip code, and one case from 77867 zipcode.

