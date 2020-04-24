COVID-19 Drive-Thru testing planned

Robertson County is actively working to help educate and protect our citizens during this COVID-19 pandemic.

We are working with our state and local partners to offer a one-day drive-thru test collection site in Robertson County utilizing a Texas National Guard mobile testing site.

We expect very short notice from the state as to when this will take place in our county. It could be within the next few days. We urge our citizens to check the Robertson County Emergency Management Facebook page, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, or the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office web page https://www.robertson countysherifftx.org/ daily for the latest information.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Franklin%20AdvocateID516/