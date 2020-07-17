Danny Williamson wins in runoff election

With all boxes reporting 100% the Republican runoff election between Danny Williamson and Chris Sanders is complete with Williamson receiving 54.30% of the vote with 410 total votes. Votes cast for Sanders were 345 with the remaining 45.70% of the vote.

The runoff election, which was postponed due to the Coronavirus state of emergency was concluded on Tuesday with a total of 1,837 votes out of a possible 11,598 total registered Robertson County voters.

A small turnout at 15.84% of the vote compared to the previous election that captured roughly 30% of the total possible Robertson County votes.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Franklin%20AdvocateID516/