D.A.R.E touches 1,311 lives

D.A.R.E officer Johnny Lopez presented the annual statistical data to record for Robertson County’s D.A.R.E Teaching and community presentation report. Officer Lopez informed the court at least 1,311 members of our community were given or taught the information D.A.R.E has to offer, focusing on substance and alcohol abuse.

Officer Lopez also requested the court to approve a new computer and top dock for his patrol vehicle. Lopez’s computer is 10 years old and no longer functioning to full capacity. The court approved the expense of an estimated $4,500.00, these are all-terrain computers that can easily cost up to $8,000.00.

Jennifer Lopez of the Juvenile Probation Department has a signed resolution to apply for the Youth Intervention Services Grant through the Brazos Valley Council of Governments, this grant has been known to provide $16,000.00 for youth services without any county contribution.

