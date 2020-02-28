Doc’s is all the buzz downtown

For Justin and Christy Caldwell a new adventure has begun. As of last Saturday, the Caldwell’s are the proud new owners of Doc’s Icehouse. Formerly the Buzzing Bar & Grill, the change in ownership has already seen needed improvements in the eatery.

Christy is a Franklin native and the newspaper had the opportunity to sit down with the new owner this past Tuesday to talk about the restaurant/bar that has become a mainstay just off the courthouse square.

Liz Stegall has returned to Doc’s as the head chief. The name may seem familiar, Liz was the original chef for the restaurant when it first opened as Louie’s Icehouse back in 2014.

