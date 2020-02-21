Fannin steps up to the top spot

As one legend steps back from the plate, Coach Mark Fanning has been promoted to the top as Head Coach of the Franklin Lions Football team as well as Boys/Girls Athletic Coordinator.

You could say he has been on-deck, working closely under who Coach Fannin considers his mentor, Coach Mike Hedrick the leadoff man since 2006.

The news and position became official on February 10 coming on the heels of Coach Hedricks’ retirement announcement around January 1. While fans of Franklin athletics speculated, FISD Superintendent Bret Lowery was keeping his plans quite.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Franklin%20AdvocateID516/