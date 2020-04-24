Fireworks approved for Memorial Day holiday

The Robertson County Commissions approved the order to make available fireworks for the Memorial Day Holiday. Though the standard order still calls for the ban of bottle rockets and fined rockets, the sale of fireworks will begin on May 22 and continue to May 27, 2020.

Robertson County has not previously had any outdoor festivals that surround Memorial Day, so no gather order was attached to the standard order issued on April 21.

