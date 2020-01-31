F ranklin B and | F ranklin A dvocate
Franklin High School Symphonic and Concert Bands: Canton Perkins, Sam Liner, Andy Liner, Kailey Gassen, Jensen Pils, Ryan McCarver,Karlize Brown, Landon Samford, Amy Burgess, Aron Guajardo-Torres, Jessica Ray, Clayton Currie, Keegan Wilson, Phillip Gill, Caitlyn Martin, Rose Amos, Arriana Rojas, Kaitlynn O’Quinn, Jennah Miller, and Alexis Wetzler
Franklin Middle School Symphonic and Concert Bands: Blayne Tepera, Peyton Colley, Colton Lankart, Danny Desselle, Nate Frank, Matthew Hall, Jennifer Soto-Contreras, Cindy Le, Austin Corn, Thomas Watson, Diego Benavidas, Halee Lopez, Erick Lopez, Jackie Valladares Contreras, Darian Firth, Eli Green, and Jaycee Lindeman
FISD Bands shine through and through
Franklin High and Middle School bands participated in the Centex Honor Band Auditions. They competed against other small schools around the area for a spot in one of the bands. They had the best results in many years with 20 High School students and 17 Middle School students making the band.
Results of both ATSSB Region and Centex Honor Bands.
ATSSB Region
