FISD Cheer headed to UIL State Competition

We’ve got spirit, yes we do! We’ve got spirit, how ’bout you?

It is that time again for the hard work and determination that our cheer squads give all through football, basketball and other events that happen during the school year.

The Franklin Independent School Cheerleaders and with their Cheer Coach Amanda Autrey have left and are heading to Ft. Worth for UIL State Competition. The competition will held from Thursday, January 16 through Saturday, January 18, 2020.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Franklin%20AdvocateID516/