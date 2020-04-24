Franklin K9 Unit garners big collar

On the left is Officer David Ray and Diablo and to the Right is Officer Stephen Barber and Klaus.

ROBERTSON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Victor Manriquez Cardenas

Fri, 04/24/2020 - 5:00am
Dennis Phillips

When the City of Franklin decided to add a single K9 unit to the Franklin Police Department, the results of that decision were immediate. Drug arrests in Franklin and Highway 79 specifically based on a single K9 unit on duty increased roughly 200%. With the addition of a second K9 Unit, the number increased to that of 350% in drug-related arrests, a noticeable increase in cases that are prosecuted in county court on a monthly basis. Primarily these cases stem from a traffic-related stop on Highway 79 and non-residents.

 

