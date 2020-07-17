Funds approved for Franklin Little League tourny set for July 27

The Robertson County Commissioners have set the burn ban into immediate effect for all unincorporated areas of Robertson County.

“I sure hate to do it but it is hot and very dry already,” said Commissioner Donald Threadgill before the motion was made and passed unanimously.

A fire over this past weekend on Harless Ln., which was best described as a lot of acres had volunteer fire crews out late into the night. This along with very slight rainfall chances in the 7-day forecast.

“I would hope the cities (incorporated areas of Robertson County) will follow our lead on the band,” said Threadgill.

