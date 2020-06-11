Grand Jury indicts Mushinski and Barnett

The Robertson County Grand Jury met this past Tuesday handing down a total of 10 indictments. Topping the list is Ishmael Ali Daoud Evans (see front page story) however several other indictments are note-worthy. Denise Renee Mushinski of Franklin was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the indictment, Mushinski did intentionally and knowingly threaten Aric James Parsons with imminent bodily injury by brandishing a knife and threatening to kill Parsons.

Also according to the indictment, Mushinski did exhibit or use the deadly weapon during the commission of the assault. Mushinski is currently in the Robertson County Jail with a $250,000.00 bond also facing a probation violation.

