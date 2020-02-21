It’s time to throw some beads

It’s time again for Mardi-Gras which will be held this Saturday evening at the Pridgeon Center. Registration is 5:30-6:30 and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. If this is your first time at Mardi-Gras know that the fun will have just begun.

An outstanding option of steak or chicken will be served to the guests that have purchased event tickets, some 212 sold in advance by members of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Franklin. The event itself lasts from 5:30 p.m. to just past 10:30 p.m. with more than half the room still in their seats waiting to see who would take home the grand prize of $5,000.00.

The fund-raiser is a game and it works like this: 212 tickets are pre-sold, all to be used in the game. One ticket is the second chance ticket and seven others are auctioned off at the event.

