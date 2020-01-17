Local election season is upon us

As the signage populates the highways to the back roads of Robertson County, election season is upon us as locals vie for your vote.

The local newspapers are collecting candidate information for a special voter’s election guide to be published February 13, 2020. With the information provided from each of the candidates on the ballot (those that choose to participate) it is the goal of the newspaper to give you, the reader a comprehensive look at your candidates.

Candidates have until February 3, 2020 to return their information sheet that has been emailed to each candidate to meet the deadline of the February 13, 2020 publication date.

