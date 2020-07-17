Local elections will share ballot in November

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local elections for City Council as well as School Board were postponed and will take place during the general election on November 3, 2020.

Typically these elections are held during the spring to help keep national and state-wide elections separated and the voter ballot a little easier to understand as well as less congested for voters. The pandemic, which has created many difficulties in American lives over the past five months has effected voter turnout at the polls.

In the primary runoff election, only 15% of Robertson County voters went to the polls, and about one-third of that was ballots by mail and early voting when the polls are less congested with people.

