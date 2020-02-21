Open City council seats come with a twist

The local Franklin City Council, as well as the FISD School Board election, has a few twists and turns at the close of the filing date to run for these public offices.

On the City Council side of the ballot, four individuals including three incumbents are vying for just three open seats. since seats are not numbered in the Franklin Council, the top three vote-getters will be your newly elected council.

Running for the position of an alderman is Laura Stan ley who was just recently appointed to the position by a vacant seat from former councilmen Rodney McFadden.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Franklin%20AdvocateID516/