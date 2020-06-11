Sales tax revenue shortfall

The recent payment assessment from sales tax revenue issued by the Texas Comptroller’s Office shows a 39.85% decline in sales tax revenue issued to the City of Franklin.

In 2019, at this time, the City of Franklin received $35,942.02, currently, the report reflects that the City will receive in 2020 for the same collection quarter on $21,618.74.

The report also reflects year to date data which shows that the City will have received only $207,692.25 as opposed to 2019 at this same time a total of $240,728.15, down by 13.72%.

