Sharps stick city employees

On Monday, Brandon Roark, Franklin City Utility Manager took to social media to warn residents of the hazards of carelessly tossing used needles into the toilet. Roark along with another City employee while clearing a line were both stuck by improperly disposed of insulin type needles.

The result of the accident sent both men to the hospital for immediate treatment that includes follow up treatments over the next 6-8 weeks. “We were both told that the treatment is going to make us sick for the month or so,” said Roark.

This is not the first time that Roark and his employees have had to deal with improperly discarded syringes. Just a couple of years ago, syringes were reported to litter a sidewalk on a downtown city block from a tumbled trash container.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Franklin%20AdvocateID516/