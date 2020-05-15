Time to get the sale started

It looks like the Legion has survived the Covid-19 scare. The legion members have all done well and we are anxious to get moving again.

As such, we are ready to have the Annual Rummage Sale. We have set the date for May 15-16 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. both days.

The delay in starting has resulted in more donations, so there will be lots of furniture and all kinds of household items.

