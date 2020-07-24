UIL announces fall football schedules

Remote Learning. Students participating in remote learning offered by their school district, whether synchronous or asynchronous (as defined by TEA), may participate in UIL activities if they meet all other UIL eligibility requirements.

Students must be enrolled in remote learning options through the school the student will represent. Schools may develop local policies with additional requirements for participation.

You can find more information related to the fulltime student rule in Section 406 UIL Constitution and Contest Rules.

