S helley W ilson | F ranklin A dvocate
Franklin ISD would like to congratulate Jack Wilson for receiving the Gold at the State Powerlifting Competition. Jack’s final stats were: Deadlift 205 and Bench 140.
Wilson brings home the Gold
Fri, 01/31/2020 - 5:00am
Franklin ISD would like to congratulate Jack Wilson for receiving the Gold at the State Powerlifting Competition. Jack’s final stats were: Deadlift 205 and Bench 140.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Franklin%20AdvocateID516/