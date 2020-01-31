Wilson brings home the Gold

S helley W ilson | F ranklin A dvocate

Franklin ISD would like to congratulate Jack Wilson for receiving the Gold at the State Powerlifting Competition. Jack’s final stats were: Deadlift 205 and Bench 140.

Fri, 01/31/2020 - 5:00am

