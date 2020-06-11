Albert L. (Bill) Aymond

Thu, 06/11/2020 - 12:00am

Albert L. (Bill) Aymond left this earth and went to his eternal home on June 1, 2020. Bill was born in Ellisville, Mississippi on December 26, 1930, to Albert L. and Bratis Aymond. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War.

He is survived by his loving bride of 67 years, Janette and his children Melody Fugate (Kent), Melinda Glover (David), Mechelle Janecek (Charles), and Marc Aymond (Christin); 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church Hearne on Wednesday, June 3 at 1:30 p.m.

 

 

