Della Faye Hulsey Lawson Timmons, March 25, 1924 – February 14, 2020

Funeral services for Della Faye Timmons will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Calvert City Cemetery.

Faye was the daughter of William David Hulsey and Evie Bates Hulsey. She was born in the community of Little Mississippi in Robertson County, on March 25, 1924. She was retired from Sears after many years of service. She lived in Calvert, Waco, Irving, Houston, and Bryan.

She was preceded in death by her husbands Jack Lawson and Avery Timmons, son Terry Lawson, granddaughter SaraRuth Vinzant and siblings Hubert Hulsey, W D Hulsey, Nell Quebe, Mildred Massey and Willie Mae Elliott.