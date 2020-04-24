Domingo Davilla Lopez, known to us as Sonny, was born at home in Wheelock, Tx on January 26, 1937. He passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 83.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Canuto and Sheila Lopez, his son, Domingo Lopez Jr, and his sister, Mary Ann Barrios.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Becky, his daughters Lisa Perez and husband Dan, Amy Wallace and husband James, Melissa Serna and husband Fidel, and Casey Owens and husband David, 15 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Aguirre, Louise Aleman, and Alice Maldanado, and brothers Jessie Lopez and Joe Lopez and many nieces and nephews.

Sonny was well known in Robertson County for his Bar-B-Que which he served at his restaurant, Sonny’s BBQ for 32 years. He was loved in the community by so many people.

He enjoyed serving each and every one of his customers. He worked very hard to provide for his family which he loved endlessly. We love you, Daddy.