Doris O’Bella-Pineda went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 3, 2020. She passed away peacefully. She was born in Benchley, Texas on July 23, 1951. She was a retiree from Texas A&M.

She loved spending time with her family, listening to music and dancing. She had a love for crafts. She enjoyed her monthly gatherings with her sisters and brother. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Sebastian Garza Pineda, Jr.; parents, Cruz O’Bella and Josephine Avina O’Bella; siblings, Jesse O’Bella Sr, Manuel O’Bella, and Robert O’Bella Sr.

She is survived by her daughter, Mishelle O’Bella and her sons, David Mata and daughter-in-law Lisa Seeton Mata and Richard O’Bella all from Bryan, Texas; Her brother Joe O’Bella Sr and sister-in-law Gloria O’Bella from Bryan, Texas.

Her sister Oralia Sifuentes from Hearne, Texas, her sister Virginia Espitia and brother-in-law Pilar Espitia from Benchley, Texas, Her sister Victoria Gonzales and brother-in-law Trinidad Gonzales Sr. from Franklin, Texas.

Her sister Sarah O’Bella from Hearne, Texas, her sister Adela Jackson and brother-in-law Earl Jackson from Hockley, Texas. As well as, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.??