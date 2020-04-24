Dorothy Lorene Nichols Fridel of Hearne, Texas, passed away quietly Tuesday evening, April 14, 2020, at CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan, Texas. She was laid to rest on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Norwood Cemetery in Hearne, Texas. Dorothy was born on August 12, 1926, in Gooseneck, Texas to Walter Allen and Hester Lorene Ellisor Nichols. She was 93 years old. Most of Dorothy’s life was spent near Hearne, Texas in the Five Points community. Dorothy graduated from Hearne High School and moved to Waco, Texas where she worked as a bookkeeper for several businesses. She returned to Hearne where she married Frank A. Fridel on June 27, 1948. They lived in the Five Points community where they built a home and raised their family. They were married for 52 years. Frank worked for the postal system and was postmaster in Hearne for 10 years. Dorothy worked for the Hearne Independent School District as a secretary/bookkeeper until her retirement. Frank was also a minister where he served in several churches in the area with Dorothy at his side. Dorothy is survived by one sister, Betty Nichols Altimore Pry, husband Guy Pry of Bryan, Texas and 4 children, Suzan Fridel Langston, husband Laurence Langston of Bryan, Texas, Lori Fridel Bland of Ft. Worth, Texas, Derace Fridel of Bryan, Texas, and Jenna Fridel Hairston of College Station, Texas. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Lynde Langston Swanner, husband Mathew Swanner, of Bryant Arkansas, Cody Langston of Bryan, Texas, and Taryn Hariston of College Station, Texas. She also survived by three great-grandchildren, Peyton Grace Langston of Allen, Texas, Mitchell and Lawsynn Swanner of Bryant, Arkansas. A memorial service will be held at a later time at Five Points Baptist Church.